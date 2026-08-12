Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 680.06 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 95.45% to Rs 130.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 680.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 506.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.680.06506.5924.4419.83188.99100.45173.6488.73130.9166.98

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