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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.24% to Rs 680.06 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 95.45% to Rs 130.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.24% to Rs 680.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 506.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales680.06506.59 34 OPM %24.4419.83 -PBDT188.99100.45 88 PBT173.6488.73 96 NP130.9166.98 95

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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