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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 49.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 49.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 917.07 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 49.83% to Rs 56.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 917.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 813.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales917.07813.74 13 OPM %10.557.56 -PBDT97.5071.11 37 PBT70.8745.82 55 NP56.3837.63 50

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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