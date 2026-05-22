Vaibhav Global reported 167.42% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.14 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 34.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.99% YoY to Rs 934.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 54.48% to Rs 63.74 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 41.26 crore in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 73.53% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.13 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.28% year-on-year to Rs 3,691.79 crore.

Sunil Agrawal, managing director, Vaibhav Global, said, We are pleased to report another strong quarter with revenue growing 10.0% YoY to Rs 935 crore, while EBITDA increased 36.0% YoY, resulting in EBITDA margins returning to double digits after three years. The improvement reflects the strength of our business model, disciplined execution and continued focus on operational excellence. Gross margins improved to 63.9%, supported by a favorable product mix, higher contribution from in-house brands and continued efficiency initiatives across the organisation.

During the quarter, our in-house brands contributed ~53% to the B2C revenue mix, enabling us to achieve our FY27 target of 50%+ in-house brand contribution well ahead of schedule. The increasing share of in-house brands is strengthening customer engagement and loyalty, while also improving our margin profile through better control over product assortment, pricing and evolving consumer preferences. This strategic transition not only enhances profitability but also strengthens our long-term competitive positioning and brand equity. Our digital business continued to witness healthy momentum, with digital revenue mix increasing to 44% during the quarter. We continue to make focused investments in technology and AI-led capabilities to create a more personalized and customer-centric shopping experience across platforms. These initiatives are helping us enhance customer engagement, improve marketing efficiency, increase conversion metrics and optimize operating costs, thereby creating a scalable and future-ready business model.

Margin improvement during the quarter was also driven by technology adoption across functions, supply chain optimization and better inventory management. We believe these operational and technology-led initiatives will continue to support gradual and sustainable margin expansion going forward. We are also encouraged by the improving performance of our Germany operations, which turned positive during the quarter. With improving scale, stronger customer response and enhanced operating efficiencies, we remain confident about the long-term potential of the market and expect continued improvement in overall business performance. Backed by a strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity position, the company continues to maintain a net cash position of ₹296 crore, providing significant financial flexibility and strong visibility to support future growth initiatives, technology investments and business expansion opportunities. Our strong cash generation and prudent capital allocation approach position us well to navigate evolving market conditions while continuing to drive profitable growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.