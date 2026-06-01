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Vaishali Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 16.50% to Rs 26.93 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.50% to Rs 26.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 391.46% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 108.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales26.9332.25 -16 108.7799.03 10 OPM %-0.74-18.73 -3.780.09 - PBDT0.34-5.48 LP 5.991.72 248 PBT0.18-5.60 LP 5.391.23 338 NP0.27-4.29 LP 4.030.82 391

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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