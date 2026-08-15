Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 16.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 22.89 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 16.41% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.8923.75 -4 OPM %6.515.77 -PBDT1.871.88 -1 PBT1.731.74 -1 NP1.491.28 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 69.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sujala Trading & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Next Story