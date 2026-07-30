Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 55.92 croreNet profit of Vakrangee declined 18.18% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales55.9268.84 -19 OPM %11.8711.36 -PBDT8.238.97 -8 PBT3.694.67 -21 NP2.613.19 -18
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