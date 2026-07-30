Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 55.92 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee declined 18.18% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.9268.8411.8711.368.238.973.694.672.613.19

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