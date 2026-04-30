Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 20.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 56.74 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee declined 20.08% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 56.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.19% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 254.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.