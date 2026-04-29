Vakrangee standalone net profit rises 18.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.34% to Rs 43.53 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 18.51% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 43.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.12% to Rs 12.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 182.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.