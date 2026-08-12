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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 65.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 65.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.76% to Rs 25.42 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 65.04% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.76% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.4218.32 39 OPM %42.7234.39 -PBDT11.286.89 64 PBT10.516.22 69 NP7.794.72 65

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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