Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 65.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.76% to Rs 25.42 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications rose 65.04% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.76% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.4218.32 39 OPM %42.7234.39 -PBDT11.286.89 64 PBT10.516.22 69 NP7.794.72 65
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