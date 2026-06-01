Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 92.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.37% to Rs 24.24 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 92.89% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.37% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.61% to Rs 24.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.90% to Rs 84.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.