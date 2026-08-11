Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1059.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 146.24% to Rs 115.29 crore

Net profit of Valiant Laboratories rose 1059.34% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.24% to Rs 115.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.2946.8225.385.1029.052.9826.192.4521.101.82

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