Valiant Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 1059.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 146.24% to Rs 115.29 croreNet profit of Valiant Laboratories rose 1059.34% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 146.24% to Rs 115.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.2946.82 146 OPM %25.385.10 -PBDT29.052.98 875 PBT26.192.45 969 NP21.101.82 1059
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content