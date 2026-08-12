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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Organics consolidated net profit rises 254.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Valiant Organics consolidated net profit rises 254.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 231.54 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics rose 254.27% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 231.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales231.54204.41 13 OPM %17.9812.17 -PBDT47.0020.52 129 PBT36.7811.11 231 NP29.058.20 254

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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