Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Organics consolidated net profit rises 274.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Valiant Organics consolidated net profit rises 274.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 217.78 crore

Net profit of Valiant Organics rose 274.29% to Rs 15.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 217.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 738.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales217.78203.81 7 738.76718.76 3 OPM %12.1610.15 -11.787.40 - PBDT27.8016.54 68 75.7837.91 100 PBT17.557.34 139 36.212.15 1584 NP15.724.20 274 33.24-3.74 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 39.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Precot consolidated net profit rises 213.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Laxmi Goldorna House reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Varthana Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 34.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Manglam Global Corporations standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story