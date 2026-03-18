Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd and Ugro Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2026.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd and Ugro Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2026.

Valiant Organics Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 237.75 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1873 shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd surged 17.30% to Rs 37.08. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month. Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd spiked 15.81% to Rs 189.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20565 shares in the past one month. Super Spinning Mills Ltd exploded 15.66% to Rs 4.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9270 shares in the past one month.