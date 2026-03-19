Valor Estate bags International Convention Centre project in Goa

Valor Estate has received a Letter of Award dated 18 March 2026 from the Government of Goa (Department of Public Private Partnership) for development of an International Convention Centre, Convention Hotel and associated downstream facilities at Dona Paula, Goa on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project is proposed to be developed on a leasehold land parcel admeasuring approximately 2,84,775 sq. metres (~70 acres) at Dona Paula, Goa, under a long-term concession arrangement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News