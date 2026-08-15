Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 86.82% to Rs 110.79 crore

Net loss of Valor Estate reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 86.82% to Rs 110.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 840.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.110.79840.3320.81-3.560.2810.04-1.199.57-1.2512.51

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