Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valor Estate soars after favourable Bombay High Court verdict

Valor Estate soars after favourable Bombay High Court verdict

Image
Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Valor Estate surged 15.47% to Rs 119.25 after the company said that the Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal in a long-standing land title dispute.

The case pertains to a 205-acre land parcel located at Bhayandar in Thane district, held by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Miraland Developers. The Union of India, through the Salt Department, had challenged the ownership of the land and pursued the matter through multiple legal forums.

Earlier, a civil court in Thane had dismissed the Salt Departments claim in April 2018. The department subsequently filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court in 2019.

In its filing dated 1 May 2026, the company said the High Court has, on 30 April 2026, dismissed the appeal, thereby upholding the earlier judgment in favour of Miraland Developers. The company added that it is awaiting a certified copy of the order.

The ruling brings closure to a litigation spanning over four decades and affirms the title of the land in favour of the companys subsidiary.

Valor Estate (erstwhile DB Realty) is a real estate developer in India. On a consolidated basis, Valor Estate's net profit surged 1263.38% to Rs 62.17 crore while net sales rose 60.60% to Rs 529.18 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avenue Supermarts Q4 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 657 cr

SSWL gains after reporting 18% YoY rise in net turnover for April 2026

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 2.36%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.71%

SML Mahindra gains as April sales climbs 15% YoY

IKIO Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story