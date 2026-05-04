Valor Estate soars after favourable Bombay High Court verdict

Valor Estate surged 15.47% to Rs 119.25 after the company said that the Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal in a long-standing land title dispute.

The case pertains to a 205-acre land parcel located at Bhayandar in Thane district, held by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Miraland Developers. The Union of India, through the Salt Department, had challenged the ownership of the land and pursued the matter through multiple legal forums.

Earlier, a civil court in Thane had dismissed the Salt Departments claim in April 2018. The department subsequently filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court in 2019.

In its filing dated 1 May 2026, the company said the High Court has, on 30 April 2026, dismissed the appeal, thereby upholding the earlier judgment in favour of Miraland Developers. The company added that it is awaiting a certified copy of the order.