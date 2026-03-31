Valor Estate to acquire 100% stake in Radius Estates for Rs 383 crore

Valor Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary MIG (Bandra) Realtors has entered into an agreement with Adani Goodhomes for acquiring entire equity share capital of Radius Estates and Developers for Rs 383 crore.

Radius Estates is engaged in the business of real estate development. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 157.55 crore in FY 2024-25.

Valor Estate stated that this acquisition is in line with the companys real estate business and is intended to consolidate ownership and control over Radius Estates and its underlying project interests.

The acquisition is proposed to be completed upon fulfilment of conditions precedent and completion conditions set out in the transaction documents.

The indicative outer timeline is up to December 2027, subject to the release of pledged shares and the completion of agreed milestones. "Upon completion, Radius Estates will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MIG and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Valor Estate said in a statement. Valor Estate (erstwhile DB Realty) is a real estate developer in India. The companys expanding portfolio consists of over 100 million square feet of prime property. Most of the projects are based in and around Mumbai and are under various stages of planning and construction. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.60% YoY to Rs 529.18 crore in Q3 FY26.