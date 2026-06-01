Valson Industries standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries declined 53.85% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.31% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 111.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.