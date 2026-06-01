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Valson Industries standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries declined 53.85% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.31% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 111.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.9233.35 -13 111.65129.79 -14 OPM %3.083.78 -3.233.08 - PBDT0.771.07 -28 2.923.11 -6 PBT0.130.41 -68 0.380.51 -25 NP0.240.52 -54 0.480.61 -21

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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