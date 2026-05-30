Vama Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 6.51 crore

Net loss of Vama Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.99% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.63% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.