Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 18.71 crore

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 18.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 84.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.