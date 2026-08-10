Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.581.31 21 OPM %34.18-18.32 -PBDT0.290.22 32 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.250.20 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 18.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Studds Accessories consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit rises 1.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit declines 42.82% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Next Story