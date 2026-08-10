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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vani Commercials standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Vani Commercials standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.581.31 21 OPM %35.4440.46 -PBDT0.280.22 27 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.250.20 25

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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