Vani Commercials standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Vani Commercials rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.581.31 21 OPM %35.4440.46 -PBDT0.280.22 27 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.250.20 25
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