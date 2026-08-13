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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:57 PM IST
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Sales decline 50.54% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.54% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.93 -51 OPM %34.7849.46 -PBDT0.160.47 -66 PBT0.100.42 -76 NP0.100.42 -76

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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