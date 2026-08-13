Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.54% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.54% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.460.9334.7849.460.160.470.100.420.100.42

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