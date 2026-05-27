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Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.09 -44 0.340.40 -15 OPM %20.00-88.89 -44.1232.50 - PBDT0.01-0.13 LP -0.02-0.09 78 PBT0.01-0.13 LP -0.02-0.09 78 NP0.01-0.13 LP -0.02-0.11 82

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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