Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 695.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 83.50 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 695.41% to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 83.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 130.35% to Rs 27.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 318.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.