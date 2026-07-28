Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 826.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 826.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 78.25 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 826.86% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 78.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales78.2569.39 13 OPM %22.66-0.91 -PBDT21.662.99 624 PBT20.922.30 810 NP16.221.75 827

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty IT rallies nearly 7% in two sessions as broker upgrade sparks buying

BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles' IPO ends with 186.34 times subscription

United Spirits Ltd soars 0.43%, gains for fifth straight session

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,524-cr Chhattisgarh water infrastructure project

Sensex jumps 88 pts; auto shares in demand

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story