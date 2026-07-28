Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 826.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.77% to Rs 78.25 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 826.86% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.77% to Rs 78.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.78.2569.3922.66-0.9121.662.9920.922.3016.221.75

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