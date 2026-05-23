Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 85.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 23.10% to Rs 53.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 85.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.28% to Rs 216.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.20% to Rs 12.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.332.20 -85 12.2522.77 -46 OPM %-157.5855.45 -83.3572.86 - PBDT53.4570.15 -24 229.26272.98 -16 PBT53.4570.15 -24 229.25272.97 -16 NP53.6269.73 -23 216.01258.00 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nyssa Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Concord Enviro Q4 PAT slumps 70% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Petrol, diesel prices raised for third time this month amid crude oil surge

Hindalco posts record Q4 revenue and EBITDA; PAT drops 51% YoY on Novelis fire-related exceptional losses

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story