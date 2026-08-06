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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 56.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 56.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 217.60% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings rose 56.73% to Rs 98.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 217.60% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.833.41 218 OPM %93.0790.62 -PBDT100.3463.46 58 PBT100.3463.46 58 NP98.0862.58 57

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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