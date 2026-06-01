Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.14% to Rs 64.85 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex declined 11.11% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 64.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.53% to Rs 7.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 236.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.