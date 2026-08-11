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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 163684.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit rises 163684.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 60.75 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex rose 163684.21% to Rs 311.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 60.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.7559.54 2 OPM %-2.142.79 -PBDT3.351.71 96 PBT1.630.19 758 NP311.190.19 163684

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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