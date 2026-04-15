Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Spurts 9.26%, BSE Industrials index Rises 1.97%

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd has added 18.14% over last one month compared to 10.68% gain in BSE Industrials index and 3.28% rise in the SENSEX

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd rose 9.26% today to trade at Rs 274.8. The BSE Industrials index is up 1.97% to quote at 15192.01. The index is up 10.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd increased 8.33% and Mamata Machinery Ltd added 7.69% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 18.93 % over last one year compared to the 1.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd has added 18.14% over last one month compared to 10.68% gain in BSE Industrials index and 3.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4366 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 322.35 on 28 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 202 on 21 Apr 2025.