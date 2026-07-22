Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 106.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 486.01 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 106.98% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 486.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 433.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.486.01433.7012.027.3464.9735.7755.4026.7741.1919.90

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