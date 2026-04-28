Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 72.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 457.92 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 72.23% to Rs 33.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 457.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 428.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.08% to Rs 122.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 1754.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1764.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.