Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 2497.98 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles declined 22.17% to Rs 184.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 2497.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2508.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.63% to Rs 745.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 883.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 9869.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9784.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.