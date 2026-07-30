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Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 49.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 2703.08 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 49.55% to Rs 309.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 2703.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2385.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2703.082385.66 13 OPM %17.5213.65 -PBDT544.36385.53 41 PBT418.07276.11 51 NP309.83207.17 50

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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