Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 25.53 croreNet profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 46.15% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.5332.05 -20 OPM %7.995.27 -PBDT1.612.52 -36 PBT1.452.37 -39 NP1.051.95 -46
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