Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 46.15% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.5332.057.995.271.612.521.452.371.051.95

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