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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.92% to Rs 2634.24 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering declined 26.45% to Rs 77.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.92% to Rs 2634.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2027.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2634.242027.55 30 OPM %8.429.60 -PBDT198.70163.86 21 PBT114.3882.76 38 NP77.27105.06 -26

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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