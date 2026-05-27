Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 237.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 2368.08 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 237.00% to Rs 69.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 2368.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2099.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 267.52% to Rs 225.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 8890.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8154.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.