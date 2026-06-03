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Varroc Engineering partners with TOLYY to localise next-generation digital cockpit solutions

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
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Varroc Engineering said that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China-based TOLYY OPTRONICS to localise and supply next-generation digital cockpit display solutions for global passenger and commercial vehicle platforms.

Under the arrangement, TOLYY will supply integrated display modules and key electronic components, while Varroc will undertake localisation, integration, validation and final assembly in India.

The partnership covers select customer programs and enables complete display module supply by TOLYY, local assembly and integration by Varroc, and exclusive industrialisation of selected display modules in India. The collaboration targets OEM customers across India, Europe and North America.

Dhruv Jain, whole time director and CEO, Varroc Business II, said: At Varroc, our endeavour is to deliver brilliance at scale by seamlessly integrating global innovation with localized execution.

This partnership with TOLYY strengthens our ability to offer cutting-edge digital cockpit capabilities while enhancing supply chain resilience and supporting OEMs to provide safe, smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

Varroc Engineering is a global tier-1 automotive component group. The group manufactures and supplies e-mobility solutions, body systems solutions, lighting solutions, HMI solutions, ICE powertrain and advanced electronics to leading OEMs with end-to-end capabilities across design, development and manufacturing for two-wheeler, three-wheeler, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle, and off-highway vehicle worldwide.

The scrip shed 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 1073.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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