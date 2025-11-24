Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

Nov 24 2025
Varroc Engineering added 1.63% to Rs 665.50 after it has secured a significant new order from an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to supply critical high-voltage electronics for its e-powertrain portfolio.

The win marks a major milestone in Varrocs expansion into the fast-growing electric mobility space and reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner for global OEMs.

Under the multi-year agreement, Varroc will supply a full suite of high-voltage electronic components, including power electronics units, inverters, onboard chargers, battery management systems (BMS) and DC-DC converters. Production will be carried out at the companys manufacturing facility in Romania, which will cater to global quality and delivery standards.

The supply programme will run for eight years. Based on projected volumes, Varroc will need to install peak annual capacity worth Rs 8,000 crore, the company said.

Varroc Engg. is engaged in the business of manufacturing of automobile components. The Company is a public company domiciled in India and is incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act applicable in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.5% to Rs 60.95 crore on 6.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,207.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nov 24 2025

