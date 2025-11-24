Varroc Engineering rises on securing major high-voltage EV electronics order

Varroc Engineering added 1.63% to Rs 665.50 after it has secured a significant new order from an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to supply critical high-voltage electronics for its e-powertrain portfolio.

The win marks a major milestone in Varrocs expansion into the fast-growing electric mobility space and reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner for global OEMs.

Under the multi-year agreement, Varroc will supply a full suite of high-voltage electronic components, including power electronics units, inverters, onboard chargers, battery management systems (BMS) and DC-DC converters. Production will be carried out at the companys manufacturing facility in Romania, which will cater to global quality and delivery standards.