Varthana Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 34.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.45% to Rs 92.54 crore

Net profit of Varthana Finance Pvt declined 34.55% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 92.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.17% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 390.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.