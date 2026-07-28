Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.43% to Rs 8451.23 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 15.47% to Rs 1520.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1317.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.43% to Rs 8451.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7017.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8451.237017.3727.6728.472386.212038.201977.181732.041520.801317.02

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