Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 15.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.43% to Rs 8451.23 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 15.47% to Rs 1520.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1317.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.43% to Rs 8451.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7017.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8451.237017.37 20 OPM %27.6728.47 -PBDT2386.212038.20 17 PBT1977.181732.04 14 NP1520.801317.02 15
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