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Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 20.08% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 6574.19 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 20.08% to Rs 872.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 6574.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5566.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6574.195566.94 18 OPM %23.2022.69 -PBDT1519.981250.32 22 PBT1163.19977.81 19 NP872.36726.49 20

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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