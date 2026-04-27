Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 20.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 6574.19 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 20.08% to Rs 872.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 6574.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5566.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.6574.195566.9423.2022.691519.981250.321163.19977.81872.36726.49

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