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Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 68.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 73.26 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 68.17% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 73.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.66% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 278.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.2673.02 0 278.87249.37 12 OPM %0.408.75 -3.929.19 - PBDT2.306.57 -65 15.3124.85 -38 PBT1.605.98 -73 13.1923.12 -43 NP1.344.21 -68 10.2416.97 -40

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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