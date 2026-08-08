Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit rises 49.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 83.14 croreNet profit of Vasa Denticity rose 49.82% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.1460.51 37 OPM %6.095.02 -PBDT5.974.00 49 PBT5.173.67 41 NP4.122.75 50
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