Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit rises 49.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.40% to Rs 83.14 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity rose 49.82% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.40% to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.83.1460.516.095.025.974.005.173.674.122.75

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