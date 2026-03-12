Vascon Engineers said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 115.90 crore from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the development of Lotus Park in the city's Southwest Zone.

The project involves the development of Lotus Park over an area of 54,000 square meters under the building project of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and will be executed on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis.

The company expects to complete the project within 24 months from the date of work order issuance. Vascon Engineers clarified that this contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.