Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 91.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.30% to Rs 151.94 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 91.05% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.30% to Rs 151.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 221.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.151.94221.183.255.773.7728.582.4727.052.0122.47

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