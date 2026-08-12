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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 91.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 91.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST
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Sales decline 31.30% to Rs 151.94 crore

Net profit of Vascon Engineers declined 91.05% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.30% to Rs 151.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 221.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.94221.18 -31 OPM %3.255.77 -PBDT3.7728.58 -87 PBT2.4727.05 -91 NP2.0122.47 -91

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:22 PM IST

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