Vascon Engineers hits the roof after bagging Rs 132-cr order from Reliance Industries

Vascon Engineers hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 34.98 after the company announced that it has received Letter of Intent amounting to Rs 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at RG Expansion, Jamnagar. The contract has been awarded on a Bill of Quantities (BOQ) basis, with a completion timeline of 19 months from the date of receipt of the order.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development. The company reported an 87.72% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 9.35 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 76.14 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales tumbled 15.29% YoY to Rs 249.27 crore in Q3 FY26. Reliance Industries is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services. The companys consolidated profit after tax including the share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs, fell 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 27,195 crore, down 6.6% YoY. Gross revenue rose 12.9% YoY to Rs 325,290 crore. The counter shed 0.10% to Rs 1,333.90 on the BSE.