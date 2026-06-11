Vascon Engineers hits the roof after bagging Rs 347 crore CPWD contract

Vascon Engineers hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 35.19 after the company announced that it had secured a Rs 347.43 crore contract from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Government of India.

The project involves the demolition and redevelopment of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) residential quarters at the Zoo-Narengi Road Colony in Guwahati, Assam. Awarded on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, the contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of 36 months from the date of receipt of the work order.

The contract, valued at Rs 347.43 crore, is expected to strengthen the company's order book and enhance revenue visibility over the medium term.